New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. Rodriguez and Cynthia share two daughters, Ella and Natasha. Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008 and after their separation, Rodriguez dated several women.

There were reports that stated that Rodriguez believed that Cynthia could make a living of her own. Bashing the reports in 2018, Cynthia said:

”To ensure that our daughters had a stable upbringing, and given his extensive traveling, Alex requested that I discontinue working and make parenting my primary focus."

Reports later surfaced that Scurtis had accused Rodriguez of having an inappropriate relationship with Madonna. Scurtis is now married to Angel Nicolas and A-Rod is reportedly dating fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro. The two have put their differences aside and are often seen on vacation with their two girls together.

Alex Rodriguez is a doting dad

Rodriguez is a doting father and proof are his social media posts, which always feature his two girls Natasha and Ella. Recently, Rodriguez revealed online that his eldest daughter Natasha, 18, will be attending the University of Michigan. Getting all emotional, A-Rod posted a beautiful celebratory picture on his Instagram.

Can’t believe she’s about to graduate and head off to college. I’ve got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙 - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has dated several women since his divorce from Scurtis. He dated popstar Jennifer Lopez for a few years and the duo also got engaged. Their marriage got delayed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, A-Rod and J.Lo called off their wedding in 2021.

Rodriguez is also a businessman and philanthropist. Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) is a part of his ownership.

