New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is happily married to Katie Lindor. In an interview with Haute Living published on March 8, 2023, Lindor discussed the intimate details of his marital life with Katie.

Calling himself a "lonely soul" he spoke about the importance of silence in his life, including in his relationship with his wife. He said that for him spending quality time with each other means something as simple as sitting next to each other on the couch and watching a "dumbasss show".

However, he knows that it could mean something else to his wife, but added that he has learned to communicate to her when he needs "some quiet time" and she understands and gives him that space.

“My wife and I have been together for four years; I’m learning her ways, and she’s still learning mine,” he said. “It’s a fairly new relationship, but we try to grow every day. And from what I’ve seen, I’ve learned that we definitely need to put work into growing together, because if we start to grow in different ways, that’s a problem.”

"Just sitting on the couch with my wife is quality time. We can be right next to each other, watching a dumbass show, and that's quality time," he said.

"Her quality time looks different, but I have learned to be able to communicate and say, 'Hey, I need, I need some time, some quiet time, all to myself.' And she understands."

Francisco Lindor and Katie met on social media

In April 2022, Francisco Lindor told The Post that she texted Katie on Instagram after seeing a picture of her.

“I messaged her on Instagram. Her picture popped up, and I was like, "This girl is beautiful!"

In a private ceremony attended by several eminent MLB players, the couple married in December 2021.

"I promise to love you forever, ‘til death do us part." - Katie Lindor

Lindor and Katie are already parents to a little girl Kalina and are all set to welcome their second child. The couple announced the news on social media.

The pair posted a sweet snapshot of themselves, next to the beach and appropriately attired, where she announced that she and Francisco are expecting their second child. Katie can be seen in the picture touching her baby bump.

"Celebrating love & baby número dos coming June 2023 🥰 #soontobefamilyof4" - Katie Lindor

Lindor was chosen for his first All-Star game and won the Gold Glove Award in 2016, becoming the first shortstop from Puerto Rico to do so. In 2017, he received his first Silver Slugger Award. He was chosen for the 2017 All-WBC Team after finishing second in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Lindor started playing baseball at a young age and relocated to Florida with his family at the age of 12. He was selected by the Indians in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, eighth overall.

