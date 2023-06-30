In February 2020, former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez came forward with probable claims of a personal encounter involving trash can banging during the infamous Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The scandal, which rocked the baseball world, implicated the Astros in using technology to steal signs and gain an unfair advantage during games.

“It’s tough after you learn everything about the investigation,” said Sanchez. Maybe I heard some of the infamous trash-can banging.

He continued:

“And not just for us, but for everybody that faced them. Like you said, we were very careful with signs and our system of signs and we thought we were doing a great job and you learn more how they were deciphering the signs, kind of like instantaneous. It doesn’t feel good. As a ballplayer, when you hear something like that, it doesn’t feel good.”

The MLB investigation delved into allegations that the Astros had engaged in an elaborate sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season, culminating in their World Series victory. The scandal had initially surfaced through the efforts of former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, who bravely came forward to expose the team's illicit activities.

After a thorough investigation, the league fined the Astros $5 million, which is the maximum allowed under MLB rules. Also, the team had to forfeit its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, the Astros' then-manager, A.J. Hinch, and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, were both suspended for the 2020 season. Shortly after the league's decision, Astros owner Jim Crane, fired both individuals.

Gary Sanchez took a dig at Jose Altuve in light of the dramatic jersey-ripping incident

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees star Gary Sanchez also took a direct jab at Houston Astros star Jose Altuve in the aftermath of a dramatic jersey-ripping incident involving the second baseman.

Jose Altuve gained attention during the 2019 American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the New York Yankees. After hitting a walk-off home run to send the Astros to the World Series, Altuve was seen clutching his jersey and signaling his teammates not to rip it off, which is a customary celebration in baseball.

A month later, when Mike Fiers blew the whistle on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, Jose's gestures during the ALCS 2019 fueled speculation and skepticism.

"I can tell you that if I hit a homer and I get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants. Everything. They can rip everything off,” Gary Sanchez said. “If I get my team to the World Series, hitting a walk-off homer like that, they can rip anything off.”

Altuve later explained that he was shy about having his jersey ripped off due to an unfinished tattoo.

