San Francisco Giants former star Jeff Kent once discussed his love/hate relationship with power-hitting partner Barry Bonds.

During a radio interview with WFAN two years ago, Kent disclosed that both MLB players kept irritating each other all the time.

"Barry Bonds and I kept pi**ing each other off all the time. So, I played as an angry guy.

"It was spring training the first time I was there I was trying to break the ice with them and we were in the outfield and music was playing during spring training and I told Barry, you know, y'all dance and show a little bit of his talent dancing because I know Barry couldn't dance and so we ripped on each other that way."

Kent and Bonds were among the great players of their time.

Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds' tumultous relationship

When Bonds' front seat on the bus was taken by Kent and he refused to get up, their egos collided for the first time. The constant nagging eventually turned into harsh criticism.

Kent surprised everyone with his first season with the Giants. Bonds said, "I love it," in reaction to Kent's amazing form. When team manager Dusty Baker phoned Kent (the team's MVP), the unfriendliness persisted. Bond was enraged by this.

Bonds had a fantastic reputation on the field, but his reputation off it was infamous and dubious. Bonds declared his comeback in 2001 by hitting 71 home runs, defying the odds after being overlooked for the MVP in 2000. That record has not yet been surpassed.

Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent

With the San Francisco Giants, Kent won the 2000 National League MVP and he holds the second baseman's home run record. From 1997 to 2005, he drove in at least 90 runs. Kent has been an All-Star five times, and his 560 career doubles rank him 30th all-time.

For allegedly lying to a grand jury during the federal government's investigation of BALCO (a producer of undetectable steroids), Bonds was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007. He failed to receive the 75% of votes required to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame during his ten years of candidature.

