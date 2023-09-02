Hannah Jeter, a supermodel and the wife of MLB legend Derek Jeter, was highlighted in the 2013 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In China, she was captured on camera. Because of the success of the initial photo shoot for Jeter, she returned for the following four editions. Over the past ten years, Hannah has made multiple appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue.

However, the supermodel was questioned about her relationship with Derek in 2013 on The Dan Patrick Show. She turned away from Derek Jeter-related questions and concentrated on her SI cover photo.

She said, "I'm proud about this right here".

Hannah told E! News in 2015 that everyone, including Derek, was enthusiastic about her photos. Hannah stated in a separate interview with "PEOPLE" magazine that she was unaware of her pregnancy when she posed for the SI swimsuit issue cover.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter's cute relationship

In 2012, Derek and Hannah first met at a restaurant in New York City through some common friends. The pair began dating and kept their union a secret. They were frequently observed together. In 2016, the couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony at the Napa Valley Resort in California.

Bella was welcomed in 2017 and Story the following year. Rose, their third daughter, was born in 2021. Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are an excellent illustration of a power couple. Never once have they failed to express their affection for one another.

Derek Jeter, a baseball legend, played for the New York Yankees. He spent his whole career playing with the Yankees and established himself as one of the best shortstops in the league. Hannah Jeter, his wife, is a supermodel and accomplished television host.