Despite having lived in New York City for many years, Derek Jeter's wife was completely unaware of his widespread popularity and the magnitude of his reputation as a revered icon of the New York Yankees.

In 2017, Hannah openly admitted that she was completely unaware of Jeter's cherished MLB fan base and his status.

“Don’t get me wrong: I’d been living in the city for a couple of years — and I know I saw Yankees hats and probably a Jeter jersey or two (or 100), but they didn’t register," Hannah Jeter said. "I grew up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, which is only about three miles wide. Baseball wasn’t really 'a thing.'

"We didn’t have professional teams to obsess over so I was never a baseball fan. Derek and I met during the off-season, and I think that was a lucky break. It let us spend some time together away from New York. I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s.”

How did Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter meet?

"Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca !" - Hannah Jeter had posted on Instagram.

After being introduced by a mutual acquaintance in 2012, Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis quickly developed a connection. Their relationship blossomed, and they officially revealed their romance to the public in 2013.

The couple took their commitment to the next level when they got engaged and subsequently tied the knot in 2016. Opting for an intimate ceremony held in Napa Valley, California, they have remained happily married and continue to share their lives together. She said:

“We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned.”

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter joyfully embrace their roles as parents to their four beautiful children. Their daughters, Bella Raine, aged 5, Story Grey, aged 4, and River Rose, aged 1, bring boundless happiness to their lives. Recently, their family was blessed with the arrival of their newborn son, Kaius, completing their loving household.

Here's what she said in the 2017 interview:

“We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people.

"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter on Instagram.

