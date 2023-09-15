In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, Hannah Jeter, wife to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, revealed how she didn’t mind trading runway glamour for motherhood.

As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she realized the importance of maintaining her body, but said that she would choose a child with Derek Jeter over that any day.

The then-24-year-old Hannah Davis, who had not yet tied the knot with Jeter, was not too concerned about maintaining her model figure. Davis wanted to experience the joy of becoming a mother without thinking about her body. She knew that if she wanted, she could anytime get back into shape with the help of exercising and eating healthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what she told the NY Post:

“Having a child is beautiful. I would never opt to not have a child just to keep the look of my body. That’s what exercise and healthy eating is for.”

How many children do Hannah and Derek Jeter have together?

Hannah and Derek Jeter are parents to four children. In August 2017, their first child, Bella Raine, was born. In January 2019, their second daughter Story Grey was born, who is now 4. River Rose was born in December 2021, and is currently only a year old. In May 2023, their son, Kaius, was born.

“Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream.” – derekjeter

The former MLB star and Hannah met through mutual friends in 2012, and started dating shortly afterward. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in 2016.

The couple live in Miami with their four children.