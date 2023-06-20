HOFer Greg Maddux made his last appearance in MLB in 2008. After receiving his 18th Gold Glove Award, Maddux announced his retirment a month later and the same year his shocking shenanigans came to light.

As reported by LBS, from David O’Brien of the AJC via my boys at Fanhouse, Maddux would reportedly pee in the bathtub:

"I could tell you about how he (allegedly) urinated in the hot tub when he was a young Cubs pitcher, that story told to me years ago by Andre Dawson, who was in the big tub with a couple of other Cubs veterans when young Maddux informed them that he’d relieved himself in it a few minutes earlier."

Greg Maddux was one the greatest pitchers of his generation. He just garnered the second-most votes for the Hall of Fame as a result of this.

Here's the full story.

Greg Maddux terrorised his Atlanta Braves teammates with his antics in the dressing room

Maddux was skilled at creeping up on a novice and peeing on his leg while they were in the shower. He was also skilled at picking his nose at just the correct time. He was also noted for creating the ideal nickname for a colleague with big ears, a big schnozz, or other distinctive physical characteristics.

His teammate David Wells said:

"I call him 'The Silent Scumbag'...You would perceive him to be Einstein because he's quiet and he's always sitting there at his locker with a crossword puzzle. But he's got a silent sickness to him, sort of like David Cone. Those quiet guys are the ones you have to watch out for. "

Maddux defeated the Cleveland Indians to win the 1995 World Series with the Atlanta Braves.

Greg Maddux was the first pitcher in big league history to win the Cy Young Award four consecutive years (1992–1995), a feat that was only duplicated by Randy Johnson. He also set a number of other milestones.

