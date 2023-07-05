In 2018, Jeff Luhnow, the ex-general manager and president of baseball operations for the Houston Astros made a calculated decision to acquire pitcher Roberto Osuna despite the looming cloud of domestic violence accusations.

Luhnow's move not only raised ethical quandaries surrounding domestic violence in MLB but also raised questions about the priorities of the Houston Astros when it comes to their pursuit of success.

Osuna's tenure with the Blue Jays came to an abrupt halt in May 2018 when he was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto. The incident led to a 75-game suspension imposed by Major League Baseball (MLB) under its domestic violence policy.

The Blue Jays, unwilling to tolerate such behavior, decided to part ways with Osuna, prompting the trade on July 30, 2018, that brought him to the Houston Astros.

For Jeff Luhnow, the on-field performance of Osuna took precedence over the off-field conduct of their player.

Below is a passage from "Winning Fixes Everything," an engaging piece of investigative journalism authored by Evan Drellich, a renowned reporter for The Athletic who initially exposed the Houston Astros' cheating scandal:

On August 4, 2018, the anticipated day arrived for Roberto, as his suspension came to an end, paving the way for his return to the baseball field. The Astros wasted no time in reinstating him to their active roster.

However, his return was met with a mixed reaction, particularly in his first appearance as a member of the Astros in Toronto.

On August 4, 2020, it was reported that Roberto Osuna had been advised to undergo Tommy John surgery due to an injury. However, Osuna made the decision to pursue an alternative route to address his injury.

Rather than opting for surgery, he chose to undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation in the hopes of healing his elbow without going through an extensive surgical procedure.

As time progressed, the Astros decided to place Osuna on outright waivers on October 29, 2020.

Following his departure from the Astros, on May 11, 2021, Osuna signed with the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League. However, Osuna's tenure with the Diablos Rojos del México was relatively short-lived. On May 31, 2022, he was placed on the reserve list as he decided to pursue an opportunity in Asia.

Shortly after being placed on the reserve list, on June 9, 2022, Osuna signed with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). However, Osuna's time with the Chiba Lotte Marines was relatively brief as well.

On December 8, 2022, it was announced that Osuna had signed with the NPB's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Currently, he continues to play with the team.

