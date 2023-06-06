Alex Bregman, a third baseman for the Houston Astros, yelled at the umpires after a triple was converted to an out due to fan interference. The incident took place in 2018. Bregman appeared to lead off with a triple in the sixth inning of Houston's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. However, a review revealed that a spectator blocked Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra from making the play after reaching over the wall and touching the ball.

The Astros did not score a run in the sixth, and they lost after a walk-off home run by Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon. Hence, Bregman busted out on the umpires.

Bregman had said, "It was a f--king joke, and they should be f--king ashamed of themselves. Obviously, the guy has never played f--king baseball before in his life, and the guy in charge of whoever made that decision."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 24-year-old Bregman has developed this season, hitting .282 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI. Due to his game-winning home run for the American League in the extra innings, he was also voted the 2018 All-Star Game MVP. Despite the contentious loss, the Astros have a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The reason behind Alex Bregman deleting his Twitter account

Twitter is toxic, especially if you're a professional athlete who makes snap judgments. The third baseman for the Astros, Alex Bregman, deleted his account in 2017 after being caught sneaking into a fan's direct conversations to bash him. The fan said Houston should have moved the young infielder during the offseason to get Chris Sale.

Alex Bregman, third baseman of the Houston Astros

Remember that none of Allen's tweets about moving Bregman included the Bregman's name. He had tweeted numerous times with the opinion that the Astros should trade Bregman but had never mentioned him. But that didn't stop Bregman from pursuing him.

Bregman had always done something controversial, so this isn't the first instance. He gained notoriety when he tweeted (along with yet another typo) that he wants to "beat the s---" out of the rival Rangers. This happened a year after Texas whomped Houston to the tune of 15 wins in 19 games to take the MLB AL West (and solely prevented the Astros from making the playoffs). Later, Bregman expressed regret, but nobody on the Rangers cared for it.

Poll : 0 votes