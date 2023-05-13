Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is also a big fan of horse racing. The Bregman family's passion for horse racing has been passed down through the centuries, and it revived itself in 2022 thanks to third baseman Bregman, who also owns horses.

Last year, with the help of his wife, Reagan, and a few other business associates, Alex Bregman elevated his passion for horse racing by investing in eight racehorses.

“Baseball and horses have always been in the Bregmans' blood,” said Sam Bregman, Alex’s father. “We’ve had a blast in both sports. We love it and I know that he’s loved it, as well. Buy them? That was a little bit of a jump into it. That’s certainly next-level stuff, but if anyone is a good study and someone who really looks at everything involved in this particular sport and figures things out, it’s Alex.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The debut race for Bregman Family Racing couldn't have gone any better. More than a dozen of Bregman's colleagues gathered around his phone at his locker at Globe Life Field on April 28 in Arlington to watch his horse, Cadillac Candy, finish second in the 5 1/2-furlong race in Lexington, Ky., after making a late push on the grass track at Keeneland.

“Everyone was going nuts when he was flying down the finish,” Alex Bregman said. “It was one of the coolest things, having all these guys yelling and going crazy when you finish.”

Watch:

Keeneland Racing @keenelandracing (4) Andthewinneris pulls ahead in the stretch to capture race 2 with Flavien Prat aboard, over (1) Cadillac Candy and (1) Wico (IRE) (4) Andthewinneris pulls ahead in the stretch to capture race 2 with Flavien Prat aboard, over (1) Cadillac Candy and (1) Wico (IRE) https://t.co/Zlk6r8HXlz

"(4) Andthewinneris pulls ahead in the stretch to capture race 2 with Flavien Prat aboard, over (1) Cadillac Candy and (1) Wico (IRE)" - Keeneland Racing

Alex Bregman is experienced in horse racing. Bregman spent a lot of his days at Albuquerque Downs, one of the state's five racetracks, when he was a young baseball player in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"made the best memories this weekend 🐎🍾🥂✨ #kentuckyderby" - Reagan Elizabeth

The New Mexico Racing Commission, which oversees the activity in the state, is presided over by Sam Bregman.

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan love animals

Reagan Bregman, Alex Bregman's wife, grew up riding horses, thus it was only natural for the couple to become involved with them.

“We decided to get some of our own and we have eight, including a little one-year-old, but seven that will be racing this year,” Bregman said. “I’m absolutely obsessed with it.”

Bregman has always desired to eventually compete in Grade 1 competitions. He has reportedly started to carry them out by entering his horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Poll : 0 votes