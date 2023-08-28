The former MLB slugger, Jose Canseco, enjoys using Twitter to voice his opinions. However, Canseco went above and beyond this time. Canseco started a Twitter outburst on August 23, 2017, that seemed a little strange to folks.

Canseco said that players who used steroids should be inducted into the Hall of Fame because they would have had excellent performances and that steroids are completely overblown.

He also shared his thoughts on athletes who took illegal drugs including cocaine, marijuana, and greenies but were nevertheless admitted into the Hall of Fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Canseco tweeted, "I am going to prove that steroids are overrated and that the players who used them should be in the hall of fame."

Expand Tweet

Canseco said in "Juiced" that he personally administered drugs to Rodriguez, who was a teammate of his in Texas. Canseco also shared the field with Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmiero, whom the writers did not elect in part because of their associations with PEDs.

When Jose Canseco confessed to using anabolic drugs

In his ground-breaking book in 2005, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," Jose Canseco freely acknowledged using performance-enhancing drugs. He also asserted that up to 85% of players in the big leagues used drugs.

Among his former Oakland Athletics colleagues, the Cuban-American player identified Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Jason Giambi, Iván Rodriguez, and Juan González as steroid users. Manuel Collado, Damaso Moreno, and Jorge Delgado were all mentioned.

Canseco also claimed to be the "Godfather of Steroids" and claimed to have invented the substance to "clean up baseball." His surprising admissions prompted congressional hearings and the MLB to implement severe PED-use penalties.