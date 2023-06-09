In a 2018 interview, Hollywood megastar Jennifer Lopez openly discussed her boyfriend MLB player Alex Rodriguez's past steroid scandal. The couple, who had both gone through significant personal growth before they met, faced the challenge head-on and remained united.

Lopez emphasized that everyone has flaws, including Rodriguez, and expressed her preference for people who recognize their imperfections and are committed to self-improvement.

“Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognize that and are willing to work on those flaws:Jennifer Lopez said

She recognized the significance of accepting responsibility for one's actions and striving to improve. Rodriguez had to deal with losing support from his fanbase as a result of his involvement in a doping scandal.

But Lopez's public show of support and belief in his capacity for improvement revealed the power of love and the significance of trust.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez: their recent relationship

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially ended their relationship in April 2021, both of them moved on to new romantic endeavors. Actor Ben Affleck and Lopez were romantically linked soon after their breakup. The rumors began circulating in May 2021, and it wasn't long before the media caught onto their rekindled connection.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, were spotted spending time together in various locations. Paparazzi photos captured them enjoying intimate dinners, going on outings, and even taking vacations together. The couple seemed to pick up where they left off years ago

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez also moved on from his relationship with Lopez. He began dating his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, after the split. Although their relationship received less media coverage compared to Lopez and Affleck, the couple was seen together at public events and shared glimpses of their romance on social media.

While details about Rodriguez's relationship with Cordeiro remained relatively private, the couple appeared to be enjoying their time together. They were spotted attending sports events and engaging in activities as a couple, building a new chapter in their respective lives.

As for Lopez and Affleck, their rekindled romance culminated in a joyous event. The couple surprised their fans by tying the knot in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022. They have since been relishing their first year as newlyweds, and their love story continues to captivate the public's attention. On the other hand, Alex and Jaclyn, however, are taking it slow on reaching a milestone in their relationship.

