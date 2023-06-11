Jim Edmonds denies accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with the 22-year-old nanny who looked after their children. Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds wasn't sure of her husband's infidelity but mentioned that he lied to her regarding the nanny.

The controversy started over a picture of him and his babysitter nanny, Carly Wilson, at a hockey game in 2019. Edmonds slammed all the allegations and claimed that he considers Wilson like his daughter and added there is nothing between them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself," Jim said. "Get your facts straight. I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped her.”

The couple unfollowed one another on social media after the incident. On Wilson's birthday last year, Edmonds published a tribute in her honor, calling her an "amazing young woman and a great addition to our family." He later deleted the post.

Jim Edmond feud with ex-wife Meghan over a t-shirt

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds didn't approve of a sweatshirt that his wife wore while picking up their children from school, and it led to an argument between them. The retired athlete attacked his ex-wife's "common sense" after she flaunted her "randomly inappropriate sweatshirt" on Instagram Stories. Written on the jumper were the words "F-k This, F-k That, F-k You."

Jim Edmonds with ex-wife Meghan King

Edmonds’ spokesperson said, "Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school.”

After one year of dating, the couple was married in 2014. Edmonds filed for divorce in 2019, which was finalized in 2021. Meghan was given a temporary restraining order against Edmonds last year to protect both of them, which was eventually changed to a consent order.

The co-parenting ex-couple's argument about the sweatshirt is far from their first disagreement since divorcing in 2019. The former couple has clashed about custody, the accuracy of Hart's cerebral palsy diagnosis, and other issues while parenting daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4.

Poll : 0 votes