Former MLB star Jim Edmonds had a tumultuous marriage with ex-wife Meghan King. She also accused Edmonds of having scandalous affairs. In 2019, the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alum opened up about his affair during her risk-prone pregnancy. On her blog, she wrote:

"I found out my husband had a many months-long sexting affair with a woman before, during, and after my difficult pregnancy with our twins. Seven days later our son Hart was diagnosed with a life-long brain injury called PVL ... that will affect every aspect of his life for the rest of his life."

Jim and Meghan are parents to twin boys Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen. The two married in 2014.

Meghan filed for divorce in 2018, which got finalized in 2021.

Here's the full story.

Jim Edmonds expressed regret about his ill-advised affair

Edmonds later expressed regret for the "lapse in judgment" that led to his breakup with King when she accused him of having an adulterous relationship in 2019.

Edmonds told US Weekly:

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past."

On her podcast, "Intimate Knowledge," Meghan discussed Edmonds' infertility. She also said that she knew Edmonds was cheating on her. She further detailed the then-newly married couple's experiences. The couple had a threesome with one of King's friend.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like, 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,'" she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor in 2022.

