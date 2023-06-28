In January 2020, sports analyst and social media influencer, Jomboy, aka James O'Brien, emerged as a prominent figure in unraveling the intricate web of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Through his investigative prowess, Jomboy took swift action after reading an intriguing report from The Athletic involving a peculiar banging sound that could be heard emanating from the Houston Astros' dugout whenever an opposing team's catcher signaled for a changeup pitch.

Intrigued by the allegations, O'Brien wasted no time in delving into the matter. Equipped with his cellphone, O'Brien embarked on an intensive search through the vast archives of MLB TV. His tenacity and resourcefulness propelled him to achieve remarkable results within a short span of time.

Within two hours, O'Brien successfully extracted the video footage capturing the precise moment when the banging sound resonated from the Astros dugout. Fueled by a desire to expose the truth, he meticulously edited the video, supplementing it with his own voice-over commentary, adding context and providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

Next, O'Brien promptly took to social media, specifically Twitter, to disseminate his findings. He shared the video, complete with his insightful analysis, in a tweet.

It created an immediate impact and sparked a widespread conversation within the MLB community.

"I think I opened a can of worms," he said recalling his investigation in an ESPN interview with Joon Lee.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown https://t.co/rncm6qzXxw

"Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown." - Jomboy

With his impeccable social media sleuthing skills, Jomboy became instrumental in unraveling the truth behind the Astros' illicit practices, prompting Major League Baseball (MLB) to accelerate the investigation and announce punishments.

Houston Astros faced severe penalties for sign-stealing scandal

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One: HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Houston Astros owner Jim Crane looks on prior to Game One of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In January 2020, following an extensive investigation, MLB handed down severe punishments to the Astros for their sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. Hinch were both handed one-year suspensions without pay. Consequently, they were fired by the Astros owner, Jim Crane. The Astros' illicit actions have also resulted in the forfeiture of their first and second-round picks for 2021 and 2022.

In addition to the personnel suspensions and loss of draft picks, the Astros have been hit with substantial financial penalties. The organization was fined a staggering $5 million, which represents the maximum allowable fine in MLB.

