New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a passionate player and an inspiration for many MLB fans. Jeter was known to be a private person but once his hidden temperament was revealed in Jon Niederer's insightful scouting report.

Exposing the unheard details about Jeter's fiery temperament, Niederer wrote:

“Got some hot dog in him, tendency to coast, be too cool."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Athletic looking body, loose, rangy, slightly bow legged. Good hand speed at plate, good whip in bat 4.2 runner, agg. @ plate, good range at short, showed an ave. arm but feel there might be more there. Got some hot dog in him, tendency to coast, be too cool, susceptible to off-speed or CB's by getting out front, receives groundballs at times in too close to his body.

"A SS who can play there cause his hands & arm are OK, QK bat w/ some pop & has good speed & QK acceleration, real athlete that seasoning will only make better, all tools are there,"

Read the full report here.

The Hall of Famer provided behind-the-scenes stories of his spectacular climb to prominence through photographs in his book, "Jeter Unfiltered." Near the conclusion of the book is a copy of the Jon Niederer-completed scouting report. The scout clearly identifies the characteristics that made Derek Jeter perfectly signing-worthy in addition to many other traits.

Colorado Rockies Free Agent Report

Derek Jeter donned the legendary No. 2 for the New York Yankees. He was renowned for his modest and composed off-the-field demeanor, aiming to avoid scandals and a great deal of media attention.

Derek Jeter had a strict upbringing

A major part of the Yankees' success belongs to Jeter and his mother, who instilled in him the value of having a rigid work schedule and a laser-like focus on his objectives.

Derek's parents made him sign a handwritten contract describing their agreement to strict study habits, an acceptable grade point average, early curfew hours, and adherence to a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy before the start of each school year.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Jeter is now married to supermodel Hannah Davis and the couple share four children.

Poll : 0 votes