The Houston Astros' star Jose Altuve delayed removing his jersey after hitting a home run in the ALCS in 2019. This was unexpected because supporters frequently take players' shirts off during celebrations.

The Astros star removed his shirt in front of reporters as his shyness vanquished, and his tattoo ready for the public. The Astros were accused of using buzzers to cheat in 2018 when Altuve yelled at teammates to keep their shirts on after hitting the pennant-winning home run in the ALCS against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa, a former Astros player, clarified Altuve's stance on the jersey-ripping celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The second reason that he don’t want me to talk about this, but I’m gonna say it, is because he’s got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone, right here, that, honestly, looked terrible. It was a bad tattoo. And he didn’t want nobody to see it. He didn’t want to show it at all," said Correa.

Later, Jose Altuve praised Correa for defending him in front of everyone.

“Carlos is a great teammate for what he did to go out there and defend us. That’s amazing to us," said Altuve.

Altuve had said he got the tattoo in San Francisco in the middle of the campaign, possibly during a series the Astros were playing against the Athletics in Oakland.

A new milestone for Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve, a second baseman for the Houston Astros, continues to achieve new professional milestones. Altuve became the fourth member of the Astros to reach at least 1,000 runs in his career with the 1,000th win of his career in the team's 6-1 victory over the Nationals.

Altuve won't take long to climb to No. 3 in the rankings. Lance Berkman occupies that position after scoring 1,008 runs in his 12 seasons with the Astros from 1999 to 2010. With at least 1,000 runs scored in his career, Altuve has joined a club of less than 400 players in Major League history. Rickey Henderson, a member of the Hall of Fame, holds the record with 2,295 runs scored in his career.

After missing most of the season due to injuries, including one he sustained during the World Baseball Classic, Altuve is attempting to get his bearings. Through 19 games, he has two home runs, seven RBI, and 15 runs, slashing .240/.345/.387.

Poll : 0 votes