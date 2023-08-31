Jose Canseco accuses Alex Rodriguez, the most well-known player in baseball, of taking performance-enhancing drugs in the late 1990s. He also accused A-Rod of having a double personality. According to Canseco, Alex had a different persona in front of the media and the fans but behind them, he was a completely other person. He also highlighted that they were friends at the start, but things changed, and they grew apart.

"Nightline" co-anchor Martin Bashir asked Canseco about Alex and their relationship. He mentioned that there were a lot of reasons why he didn't like Alex Rodriguez.

Canseco said, "There's a lot of reasons why. Alex portrays himself to be something that he's not. Like almost every other player, we were friends back then.… Basically they have all ousted me, won't talk to me, won't deal with me."

Canseco acknowledges that he never administered drugs or had Rodriguez receive injections, and he is unsure whether Rodriguez received steroids from the trainer he won't name or anyone else. Nevertheless, he declared that he thought Rodriguez was an addict.

Jose Canseco's MLB career

Former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco played for the Oakland Athletics. He established himself as one of the top power hitters in the game. He was a six-time All-Star and took home the 1986 and 1988 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors, respectively.

Canseco won two World Series with the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000). When Canseco became the first player in baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season in 1988, he created baseball history. He won four Silver Slugger awards: three as an AL outfielder in 1988, 1990, and 1991, and one as a designated hitter in 1998.

With 254 home runs, he is the fourth-best player in A's history overall. Jose Canseco played 1,887 games in 17 seasons with seven different organizations, averaging 40 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 102 runs scored every 162 rounds. His 462 career home runs are the 11th-highest total in American League history.