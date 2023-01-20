In March 2006, former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco shed light on Barry Bond's competitive streak that led to him using PEDs during his iconic home run record chase.

The league's cherished single-season home run record (61), established in 1961 by Roger Maris, was being sought after by Cardinals' Mark McGwire and Cubs' Sammy Sosa during the 1998 MLB season. McGwire hit 70 home runs during the season, while Sosa hit just 66.

In 2001, Barry Bonds broke Mark McGwire's record by slugging 73 home runs. It was later revealed that Barry, Mark, and Sammy resorted to steroids to boost their performance on the field.

Five years after Bonds' record-setting home run, Jose Canseco came clean about Barry's PED use during his home run pursuit in an interview with NBC News' Keith Olbermann.

Canseco explained:

"I don’t think there’s any information on how much he actually used or how recklessly he actually used them. But I do know for a fact the time when he did break Mark McGwire’s home run record directly coincided with the home run challenge we had in Vegas."

"And I remember, and I think I state this in my book, where I was actually changing, I took my shirt off, and he said to me (INAUDIBLE), Damn, what the hell have you been doing? And three months later, when he showed up to spring training, I think it was, he had gained about 30 pounds of pure muscle and broke Mark McGwire’s home run record. So I knew exactly, at least that year, I don’t know if it was ‘99, that he was using steroids, for sure."

He added:

"Well, I don’t know if envy and jealousy plays as much as—part of just being a competitor. I’ve talked to Bonds in the actual past, and he’s an extreme competitor. And he seemed like the type of individual that would basically grab any edge possible to make himself a better player. And obviously he did that by using steroids."

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Barry Bonds hits his 73rd home run of the 2001 season Barry Bonds hits his 73rd home run of the 2001 season https://t.co/v5cb2ahhdi

"Barry Bonds hits his 73rd home run of the 2001 season." - Baseball In Pics

Jose also mentioned how MLB players in the infamous steroid era were just pawns, and the real culprits were the managers and owners who let the scandal happen without any protest.

Jose Canseco belongs to the list of players who used PEDs in the MLB steroid era

In June 2001, a month after he retired from the major leagues, former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco eventually admitted to taking PEDs after much speculation. He also disclosed that he had assisted other MLB players in getting them.

Next, Jose's candid autobiography, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," was released in 2005, where he claimed that up to 85% of MLB players used drugs.

Nate Regan @myrangersnotes This date in @Rangers history: (2005) Jose Canseco releases his tell-all memoir ‘Juiced,’ in which he claims to have injected Juan Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro and Ivan Rodriguez with steroids during his time in Texas (1992-94) This date in @Rangers history: (2005) Jose Canseco releases his tell-all memoir ‘Juiced,’ in which he claims to have injected Juan Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro and Ivan Rodriguez with steroids during his time in Texas (1992-94) https://t.co/4IRT8IoUJi

"This date in @Rangers history: (2005) Jose Canseco releases his tell-all memoir ‘Juiced,’ in which he claims to have injected Juan Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro and Ivan Rodriguez with steroids during his time in Texas (1992-94)" - Nate Regan

In the memoir, Jose Canseco also spilled the beans about MLB players who used PEDs, including Mark McGwire, Iván Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Jason Giambi and Juan González.

