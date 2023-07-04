Back in the day, Madonna chased a number of athletes, including Jose Canseco. The former Chicago Bulls star once accused Madonna of pushing him to break vow with his ex-wife. According to Madonna's Bat Boy, Canseco revealed:

"'I want you to leave your wife...We can get married.' To be honest, I didn't know what to think. She heard me hesitate, and couldn't believe it. 'What's the problem?' she asked. 'Why can't you leave your wife? Are you worried about the money you're going to give her after the divorce? Don't worry about that. I've got enough money for the both of us.'"

Madonna reportedly wanted to have a child with Jose Canseco

Canseco once disclosed that Madonna wanted a second Cuban kid and she suggested they get married to satisfy her wish.

"She had a Cuban child and wanted another one," Canseco told Us. "She wanted to get married and have a child with me - she wanted a Cuban child."

Canseco, a former power hitter for the Oakland Athletics, revealed everything in his 2008 autobiography, "Vindicated."

Canseco also spoke of a meeting he had with Madonna at her home in Hollywood Hills, when she even asked him, "What would you do if I kissed you?"

"We went downstairs [at her house in Hollywood Hills] and she came over and said, 'What would you do if I kissed you?' and then sat on my lap and kissed me," Canseco concluded.

As a former MLB outfielder and designated hitter, Jose Canseco made a name for himself as one of the game's best power hitters.

On Sept. 2, 1995, Canseco made his Major League Baseball debut. Since then, he has played for a variety of organizations, including the Rangers, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Devil Rays, Yankees, and White Sox.

