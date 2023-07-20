In his autobiography, "Juiced," Jose Canseco shed light on the infidelity prevalent among baseball players during his time, but he singled out Roger Clemens as a rare exception to the trend.

Despite the well-known Mindy McCready extra-marital scandal, Canseco insisted that Clemens had never cheated on his wife. Canseco recalled numerous instances in which he saw gorgeous women encircling Clemens, giving him plenty of chances for immoral behavior. He said:

''Here's something you probably don't know about Roger Clemens: He's one of the very few players I know who never cheated on his wife. I was amazed by him, to be honest. His wife must be proud of him. You see all these other guys—oh my god, every chance they got, they would be hitting the strip clubs.

"They would have extra girls staying in the team hotel, one room over from their wives, so they could go back and forth from room to room if they wanted. They would have their choice of women in nearly every city imaginable.''

While Canseco admitted to his own shortcomings in this area, he praised Clemens' unwavering dedication.

The revelation of Clemens' fidelity is an outlier in the world of baseball, where infidelity is notorious. Many players indulged in strip clubs and extramarital affairs while on the road, but according to Canseco, Clemens stood out as a pillar of loyalty.

Roger Clemens' marital scandal with Mindy McCready

The revelation of a 10-year extramarital affair between MLB star Roger Clemens and the late country star Mindy McCready shook the world of sports and entertainment.

The scandalous fling, which reportedly began when McCready was young and Clemens was a married man with a family, surfaced in April 2008 when media reports speculated about their relationship.

Initially, Clemens denied the allegations but acknowledged making personal mistakes for which he apologized to his family and fans.

In a subsequent interview with "Inside Edition," McCready confirmed the affair and shed light on the emotional turmoil she experienced during the clandestine relationship.

She described Clemens as a wonderful man who treated her like a princess and spoke of their vacations together in Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and New York City. McCready candidly admitted wanting Clemens to do right by her and expressed regret for not breaking off the affair sooner.

During the interview, McCready also issued an apology to Clemens' wife, Debbie, expressing remorse for the pain caused by the affair.

She believed that if someone is unhappy in their marriage and spending personal time with another person, they should be honest with their spouse and take responsibility for their actions.

Tragically, just days after the "Inside Edition" appearance, McCready attempted suicide, highlighting the emotional toll of the affair on both individuals involved.

The situation cast a dark shadow over the lives of those connected, leaving fans, friends, and family grappling with the consequences of these actions.

