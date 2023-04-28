Former MLB star Jose Canseco has always made headlines due to something or the other. His storied baseball career was full of scandals and he saw many ups and downs. In 2014, Canseco disclosed that he almost lost a digit after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Revealing the incident that happened at a poker tournament, Canseco took to social media and wrote:

"Ok well I might as well tell you. I was playing in a poker tournament last night and my finger fell off. Someone took a video of it."

He later tweeted this:

"My finger should have been amputated from the beginning. It was very loose with no bone to connect it.It was also smelling really bad."

Canseco also tweeted a photo of the injured hand, writing:

“Hope I can keep my finger but grateful it wasn’t something worse."

While playing for the Oakland A's, Canseco earned the American League Rookie of the Year title in 1986 and the league MVP two years later. Throughout his playing career, which spanned from 1985 to 2001, he also appeared for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Jose Canseco admitted using PEDs in 2005

Jose Canseco's storied MLB career was marred by his PED usage. He wrote two books on it: "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big" and "Vindicated: Big Names, Big Liars, and the Battle to Save Baseball."

The Cuban-American athlete identified Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Jason Giambi, Iván Rodriguez, and Juan González as fellow steroid users among his former Oakland A teammates. Additionally, he mentioned Manuel Collado, Damaso Moreno, and Jorge Delgado.

Jose Canseco also referred to himself as the "Godfather of Steroids" and claimed to have created the substance to "clean up baseball." His shocking admission sparked congressional hearings and the MLB's introduction of strict PED use punishments.

