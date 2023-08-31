Jose Canseco was sentenced to jail in 2003. He was detained based on the results of a drug test after being placed under house arrest for violating the terms of his probation following a nightclub altercation.

According to Sterling Ivey, a spokeswoman for the state prison, Canseco tested positive for steroids.

In an interview with Chris Myers, Canseco acknowledged after leaving prison that he had been concerned about his safety during his brief incarceration:

"You're always kinda looking over your shoulder"

Spending many weeks away from Florida and neglecting to sign up for anger management and community service, Jose Canseco had already broken the terms of his probation.

He received a sentence of two years of house arrest and 30 days in jail and was informed that more offenses could result in a 15-year prison term.

Jose Canseco acknowledged using anabolic steroids

Canseco openly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs in his groundbreaking book, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," published in 2005. Additionally, he claimed that up to 85% of big league players utilized narcotics.

Canseco admitted to using drugs during his major league career, during which he hit 462 home runs. With the seven teams he played for, he hit .266 with 1,407 RBIs and 200 stolen bases.

Cuban-American players Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Jason Giambi, Iván Rodriguez, and Juan González are among his former Oakland Athletics teammates who were also steroid users.

Additionally, Canseco asserted he was the "Godfather of Steroids" and created the drug to "clean up baseball." His unexpected admissions led to congressional hearings and the MLB enacting harsh PED-use sanctions.