Two years ago, in a VladTV interview, Canseco spoke about his MLB debut against the World Series Champion, Storm Davis.

Canseco recalled he joined the Major League in Christmas and that his locker was full of bats and gloves. This was quite new to him as in the Minor League, he would play all games with the same bat.

Jose added that when he saw the locker, he was shocked, and then out of nowhere he heard,

"Conseco, get dressed, you're gonna hit."

He was totally in shock to hear that as he just come into the Major League, and he mentioned that he was just playing with all the stuff in the locker just like a little kid in Christmas.

Then he got dressed, it was the eighth inning of the game, and even though he came from the Minor League destroying Minor League Baseball, he was too nervous, as he mentioned:

"Strom Davis is on the mount I will never forget to sat back."

He was standing in the circle looking around and when he looked down his equilibrium was so off that he couldn't control his adrenaline.

"When I look down the ground looks like it's 20 feet away and I am losing all sense of senses."

Then when he walked up to the plate after his name was announced he fell into a dream state, as he couldn't control his emotions, he further added:

"I looked to the mound Strom Davis looked like a 20-foot giant on the mound and I felt like a little ant facing a 20-foot giant on the mound."

In that match, he couldn't feel the bat in his hands as Strom Davis threw him three sliders and he swung at them three times in a row and he was struck out.

Lastly, he mentioned :

"I was just so happy to be there and so happy to have all my stuff in my actual locker."

A light on Jose Canseco's illustrious career

Despite many injuries during his career, Jose Canseco averaged 40 home runs, 120 RBIs and 102 runs scored every 162 games, playing a total of 1887 games in 17 seasons with seven different teams. His 462 career home runs are the 12th-highest total in American League history.

Canseco is a former MLB outfielder and a designated hitter. During his time with the Oakland Athletics, he established himself as one of the finest hitters in the game.