The relationship between former Oakland A's star Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, was tumultuous and filled with ups and downs.

Their marriage, which lasted for three years, was marred by accusations of infidelity and instances of battery, ultimately leading to their divorce in 2000.

In her memoir, "Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife," Jessica vividly described the toxic nature of their relationship, revealing that it consumed a significant portion of her life.

Despite the challenges they faced, Jessica admitted to falling deeply in love with Jose.

However, the emotional baggage and constant turmoil took a toll on both of them. They had numerous breakups and reconciliations throughout their time together, creating a rollercoaster of emotions.

In a surprising turn of events, Jessica discovered that she was pregnant two years after their initial meeting.

"I was so happy, I couldn't believe it. Here I thought, we were just heading for another of our disagreements; instead here was this great news she had for me. ... I'd never really want to break up with her, and this seemed to give us the fresh start we needed — even though neither of us had been thinking much about becoming parents," Jose Canseco said.

''I was shocked to find out I was pregnant,'' Jessica said.

This unexpected news brought about a sense of happiness and a fresh start for the couple, despite not actively considering parenthood before.

The birth of their daughter, Josie, in November 1996 was a memorable moment for both Jessica and Jose. Jessica displayed remarkable strength during childbirth, and the experience brought a sense of unity to their relationship.

However, their journey as a couple wasn't without challenges. Jessica expressed disappointment in their wedding, which took place in Florida in August 1996, while Jose was dealing with a back injury.

The ceremony was held in his bed due to his physical condition, and although Jose was content with the unconventional setting, Jessica felt it fell short of her expectations.

Despite the ups and downs, the birth of their daughter represented a new chapter for the couple.

Jose Canseco and Jessica's relationship after marriage

The relationship between former baseball star Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, was marked by controversy and turbulence.

They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in August 1996 but their marriage soon faced problems. In 1997, Jose was arrested for assaulting Jessica and received one year probation in January 1998.

Despite having a daughter together, the couple ultimately divorced in 2000, with Jessica receiving $8 million as settlement.

In the years following their divorce, the couple's personal lives continued to be fodder for public scrutiny. In 2008, Jose Canseco made cheating allegations against Jessica and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

He claimed that Jessica and Rodriguez had an affair, but the Yankees legend refuted the charges.

Jessica responded to the accusations on Twitter, vehemently denying any involvement with Rodriguez. She asserted that she and Rodriguez were just friends and had not been romantically involved.

Despite Jessica's strong denial, Jose continued to make similar accusations in 2019, suggesting that Rodriguez was cheating on his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez with Jessica. Jessica once again refuted the charges, labeling them as false accusations.

Jose Canseco's personal life has been marked by numerous controversies, including his admission of using performance-enhancing drugs during his MLB career.

He published a book titled "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big" in 2005, where he openly discussed his drug use and other aspects of his baseball career.

While Jose Canseco had an illustrious MLB career, his tumultuous personal life and controversies surrounding his relationships continued to make headlines over the years.

Meanwhile, Jessica Canseco has sought to distance herself from the rumors and has remained focused on her own life.

