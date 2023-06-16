Former MLB star Jose Canseco has never had any trouble expressing himself, and the two books that he has authored should make it very evident. He is a well-known steroid user and has accused several other big-league players of using drugs. Canseco made his last MLB appearance in 2001.

Once, Canseco set sights on Hollywood stardom following his MLB career.

He employed Bob DeBrino, a little-known producer, to serve as his personal manager. DeBrino made Canseco travel to different film studios and TV networks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m only 41 and in great shape for my age,” Canseco said. “I don’t think I’ve lost a beat at all. Because of my physique and my look ... I fit in the natural action-hero role.”

In his book, published in 2005, Canseco said that baseball had a substantial double standard since white sportsmen like Brady Anderson, Cal Ripken Jr., and Mark McGwire received protection and benefits but a Latino like himself did not.

Jose Canseco admitted to using steroids

Canseco said in his book, Juiced, that he and teammate Mark McGwire would lock themselves in a bathroom and give each other steroid injections while they were playing for the Oakland A's in the late 1980s.

“Steroids, used correctly, will not only make you stronger and sexier, they will also make you healthier,” Canseco wrote. “Certain steroids, used in proper combinations, can cure certain diseases. Steroids will give you a better quality of life and also drastically slow down the aging process... I’m forty years old, but I look much younger.”

He was a six-time All-Star and earned the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively.

Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics

With the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000), Canseco won two World Series.

Poll : 0 votes