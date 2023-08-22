In his book "Juiced," Jose Canseco wrote about the strip clubs that baseball players frequently visited. Baseball players usually had a lot of fun at these clubs. Every city had a good strip club where all the ballplayers would hang out.

He also claimed to have fondled a girl there but was too terrified of being caught to try anything more daring because he knew cameras would be present. He reasoned that hooking up with a stripper before heading home was far from preferable.

He wrote, "I may have fondled a girl in there, but I was always too scared that there would be cameras around to try anything more serious."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An excerpt from the book, 'Juiced' by Canseco

Unsurprisingly, he preferred physically fit women. He respected people who kept in shape because he was in excellent form and had taken care of his body. Moreover, he liked to date fitness models.

Everything about the book "Juiced" by Jose Canseco

"Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big" is Jose Canseco's tale of using steroids in Major League Baseball, It was released in 2005. The former Yankees star Canseco's autobiography focused on his experience in the major leagues, his marriages, his daughter, and off-field incidents, including his 2001 pub fight.

Canseco's experiences inform the book's main discussion about anabolic steroids. In addition to current teammates Mark McGwire, Jason Giambi, Rafael Palmeiro, Juan González, and Ivan Rodriguez, he claims to have been the first baseball player to utilize performance-enhancing drugs. Bud Selig believed baseball blacklisted him when he decided the league needed to be cleaned up.

One of Canseco's core beliefs is that using steroids is not necessarily bad as long as the person is under a doctor's care and the dosages are moderate. Jose Canseco believes that more research must be done on steroids because they improve baseball and people's health and lifespan.