Miami Marlins ace José Fernández was killed in a boating accident in 2016. Fernández's tragic death shook MLB and was devastating to his girlfriend Maria Arias.

Five months after he passed away, Arias spoke openly about giving birth to their daughter and her grieving process.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Arias said:

"She has not taken any of the pain away, of course, because that's always going to remain. But she's definitely brightened up our lives. A lot of people were anticipating her arrival because at the end of the day, it's a little piece of him that he left behind for us."

Just five days prior to the death, the couple made their first child's pregnancy announcement.

"Photo of the scene where José Fernández and two others lost their lives early this morning. Photo courtesy of @MiamiDadeFire" - CBS4 Miami

"Photo of the scene where José Fernández and two others lost their lives early this morning. Photo courtesy of @MiamiDadeFire" - CBS4 Miami

From 2013 to the year of his passing in 2016, Fernández played for the Miami Marlins.

"1 year ago today Penélope Jo Fernández was born. Penelope, you have brought so much joy and happiness to your families’ life and people everywhere. You have a beautiful and VERY strong Mother who loves you so much and works so hard to take care of you." - jd.fernandez16

José Fernández was chosen by the Marlins in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft.

"Life'ѕ moments| everything is fine ♡ #familyfirst" - jd.fernandez16

Many in South Florida could relate to Fernandez's efforts to set foot in the United States. Before the age of 15, Fernandez served time in prison for three prior defection attempts. Before reaching Mexico in 2007 and landing in Florida a year later, his mother was saved during a fourth try.

José Fernández was a beloved MLB player

Fernández's loss shook MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement and mourned his loss.

"Commissioner Rob Manfred on the heartbreaking loss of José Fernández." - MLB

"Commissioner Rob Manfred on the heartbreaking loss of José Fernández." - MLB

Freddie Freeman remembered his smile and wrote an emotional message.

"I'll miss your love and passion for the game! Your smile was infectious and your personality was one of a kind! Devastated #RIPJose" - Freddie Freeman

"I'll miss your love and passion for the game! Your smile was infectious and your personality was one of a kind! Devastated #RIPJose" - Freddie Freeman

Fernandez was selected for the 2013 National League All-Star Team and took home the NL Rookie of the Month honors in July and August.

Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals

At the end of the campaign, he also took home the NL Rookie of the Year Award and came in third place for the Cy Young Award. José Fernández will live on in the memory of all those who loved him and the MLB community.

