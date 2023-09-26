In a 2017 interview with 'E! Insider', Kate Upton opened up about her fitness regime for Sports Illustrated cover. Upton is a supermodel and actress who made her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2011. Following that she was the cover model for the 2012, 2013 and 2017 issues, as well as the cover girl for the 100th anniversary edition of the Vanity Fair.

Owing to both her and her husband’s busy calendar, Upton elaborated on how she fits her workout routine into her schedule and said:

“I think working out is all about fitting it into your busy lifestyle. So, my favorite workout routines would probably be like quick ones.”

She also went on to share in the same interview how much it means for her to set an example for young girls:

“It mean so much to set an example. And body image even though, you know, through my life I have to figure it out for myself and I think that, you know, something that's very important for me to tell young girls is, you know, you don't have to aim to be like me, but aim to be like yourself because what makes us different is what makes us 'us.'”

The supermodel has also played a role in the movies Tower Heist (2011), The Other Woman (2014), and the Layover (2017).

Kate Upton’s relationship with Justin Verlander

MLB star Justin Verlander and Upton have had a romantic life filled with highs and lows before they tied the knot. In 2012, there were rumors about their relationship when the two were shooting an MLB 2K12 commercial together.

In January 2013, they made their first public appearance as a couple, however their relationship status was still kept a secret. Following the event, Upton dated “Dancing with the Stars” participant Maksim Chmerkovskiy for a while, stunning their followers.

In 2014, the couple decided to pay visit to the Bahamas and before the Met Gala event, Justin Verlander proposed to Upton in May 2016.

On November 4, 2017, just three days following the Houston Astros won their first World Series championship, Verlander and Upton tied the knot and exchanged vows in front of their friends and families in Tuscany, Italy.

"Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with the constant love I get from these two. 💝 Hope everyone has a great vday filled with lots of love!!" - Kate Upton had posted on Instagram.

In 2018, their first child, a beautiful daughter whom they named Genevieve was born.