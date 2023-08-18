Kate Upton, Justin Verlander's wife, has always wanted to be an actor. In 2014, she was nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Shirtless Performance in "The Other Woman." She has worked in numerous major motion pictures, including the comedy "The Layover" directed by William H. Macy. Upton's diva attitude ruined her career when she starred in James Franco's "Disaster Artist," according to sources.

While Kate was a supermodel, she aspired to become an actress. She worked extremely hard to have an amazing silver screen career. She had once said that she wanted to act and had even taken classes in a YouTube video for Sway's Universe:

"I always wanted to get into acting... I actually took classes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Regardless of her schedule, she maintains a healthy diet and prioritizes her mental health.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

Supermodel Kate Upton and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander tried keeping their love life a secret before getting married. Rumors of their love involvement started to spread while working together on an MLB 2K12 commercial in 2012.

They kept their relationship a secret until their initial appearance in public as a couple in January 2013. When Kate briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" participant Maksim Chmerkovskiy, their followers were stunned.

Justin and Kate visited the Bahamas in 2014. In May 2016, they finally got engaged as he proposed before the Met Gala.

Only three days after Justin and the Houston Astros' thrilling victory in the MLB World Series on November 4, 2017, the couple exchanged vows in Tuscany, Italy. With the birth of their first child, a daughter called Genevieve, in 2018, they had even more reason to celebrate.