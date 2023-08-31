During an Extra interview, Kate Upton talked about giving birth to their daughter Genevieve in November 2018. The model and new mother was asked if she recognized herself in her daughter.

She swiftly responded saying she did but also mentioned that she sees her father, Justin Verlander, too as their daughter already has a striking likeness to both of her parents.

Although Genevieve was her initial choice, Upton opened up about the hilarious tale behind her daughter's name and said that she eventually left the decision to her husband.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said to the Extra:

"We were going back and forth even in the hospital. Justin had some real name-commitment issues. I actually just kind of left him on his own."

The model continued by saying that even though she is partially relieved to be returning to work right away, she "always" misses her child when she's away. Upton complimented Verlander's parenting abilities, saying that he is a hands-on father who is 'always' down to be on diaper duty.

Kate Upton on "Parenthood"

Being a parent is wonderful and Justin Verlander of the MLB and his wife, Kate Upton, agree.

After getting married in November 2017, the couple brought their daughter Genevieve into the world in November of the following year.

In a November 2020 interview, Upton discussed Genevieve and said that everything has changed for her since the birth of her daughter.

“Everything I do is for her. Wanting to make the world better for her, wanting to be better for her, wanting to be with her more — it’s really just changed everything.”

On the MLB All-Star Game red carpet, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander were joined by their gorgeous daughter Genevieve. Justin said:

“Having a baby definitely changes the afternoons a little bit.

Since the birth of his daughter, the Houston Astros player's life has altered significantly and has been "a lot of fun."