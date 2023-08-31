For close to two decades, Justin Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. However, the toll taken on his personal life is rarely ever considered.

Since late 2017, Verlander has been married to model and socialite Kate Upton. While the pair is often held up as the paragon of a "power couple", Verlander's demanding schedule as a pro ball player has not always bode well for their marriage.

In August 2017, Upton gave an interview to E! in which she bemoaned the difficulty of planning a honeymoon around the baseball season. According to Upton, the traditional summer wedding is just not viable given her husband's schedule.

"With baseball, he (Verlander) is busy all the time. I have had to delay everything"

Mere weeks after Kate Upton's remarks, the Detroit Tigers dealt Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. Little did the soon-to-be married couple know how much that move would delay their already-backed up wedding plans.

Verlander and the Astros went all the way to the World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh game of the World Series to win the franchise's first Fall Classic.

In six appearances in the 2017 playoffs, Verlander went 4-1, boasting a 2.21 ERA. After the finale, he was bestowed with the Babe Ruth Award alongside teammate Jose Altuve as the co-MVPs of the 2017 postseason.

Fortunately for Upton, good things come to those who wait. On Nov. 4, the pair were married in a medieval church in Tuscany. Although the vows were made a mere 48 hours after Verlander had won his first ever World Series ring, he appeared to be no worse for wear.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton remain the ultimate celebrity couple

While Upton has shifted her focus from modelling to caring for their young daughter, Genevieve, Verlander knows that he still has gas left in the tank.

Now back with the Houston Astros after a high-profile trade from the Mets earlier this month, the 40-year old knows that another World Series is in his grasp. He will not slow down before he absolutely needs to .