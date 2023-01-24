How cool is it to watch a baseball match with your father? But isn't it even cooler to play a baseball match with your dad? Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son duo in MLB to play as teammates, so they would know all about that.

On August 31, 1990, the duo enthusiastically jogged to the outfield while wearing the Seattle Mariners blue and yellow. This was during a home game against the Kansas City Royals. They created history by being the first father-and-son team to play together that night.

After the game, Griffey Sr. spoke about grounding his son on the field.

"I got into the dugout and I said come here, you're grounded."

Of their partnership, Griffey Sr. said:

“Being a father, I guess it’s a dream come true. This is the pinnacle – this is the thing in my career that I’m very proud of, very proud of. You can talk about the ’76 batting race I was in and all that. But to me this is number one.”

Griffey Jr. and Sr. are considered among baseball's all-time best players.

Father Ken Griffey Sr. and son Ken Griffey Jr.'s famed MLB careers

Few people still remember what a great player Griffey Sr. was. The outfielder has had a distinguished career that included two World Series victories.

The legendary Cincinnati Reds "Big Red Machine" squad, which won back-to-back World Series in 1970s, included Ken Griffey Sr. He had the good fortune to play with some of the best MLB players, including Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, and Johnny Bench.

Reds Spring Training

Griffey Jr. was admitted into the Reds Hall of Fame as well as the Mariners Hall of Fame. In 2016, Griffey broke pitcher Tom Seaver's record of 98.84%, which had stood for 24 years, and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with 99.32% of the vote.

Along with a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox, Ken Griffey Jr. played for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds throughout the majority of his career. Griffey is one of baseball's most prolific home run hitters; his 630 home runs rank as the seventh-highest in MLB history. He is a thirteen-time All-Star.

