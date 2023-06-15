In October 2022, the Houston Astros secured their spot in the highly anticipated 2022 World Series, a moment of triumph for the team and its fans.

However, prior to the celebrations, Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke directed some real negativity towards the Astros on ESPN's "Around the Horn." This caught the MLB world's attention.

"As we go into this World Series, I just want to say I hope that Houston Astros get destroyed," Plaschke said. "I hope they get swept. I hope they get embarrassed. The whole national narrative on the Astros now is they're a lovable team. They've come back from all their troubles.

"No, they cheated the Dodgers out of that 2017 World Series. Five of the players are still there. The trophy is still there. Lose, Astros. Cheater. Cheaters."

The Houston Astros scandal Plaschke is referring to centered around the team's use of an illegal sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season. In 2017, Houston emerged victorious in a thrilling seven-game series against the Dodgers, securing their first World Series triumph in franchise history.

The scandal was brought to light in November 2019 by a report from The Athletic. It included interviews with former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and other anonymous sources, who detailed the team's sign-stealing methods.

The revelations sparked a significant controversy within the baseball community and led to investigations by the MLB.

In January 2020, the MLB released the findings of its investigation, which confirmed the allegations against the Astros. The league penalized the team by imposing a $5 million fine (the maximum allowable under MLB rules) and stripped the Astros of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, both Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch were suspended for the entire 2020 season. Shortly after the announcement, the Astros fired both Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Houston Astros won their second World Series title in 2022

Houston Astros World Series Parade: Jose Altuve #27, Alex Bregman #2, Justin Verlander #35, Yuli Gurriel #10 and Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Astros participate in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022, in Houston, Texas

In November 2022, the Houston Astros triumphed over the Philadelphia Phillies with a commanding 4-1 victory, captivating their spirited fans and securing the World Series championship.

ESPN @espn THE HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE 2022 WORLD SERIES THE HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE 2022 WORLD SERIES 🚀 https://t.co/XZaf0pai7C

"THE ASTROS WIN THE 2022 WORLD SERIES." -ESPN

It was an exhilarating showdown at Minute Maid Park.

This remarkable achievement marks the Astros' second-ever franchise triumph in the World Series, adding to their previous glorious triumph in 2017.

Not willing to rest on their laurels, the Astros are looking to add a third championship to their name. As they sit in a decent position in the 2023 MLB season, there's a chance that could even come this campaign.

