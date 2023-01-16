Lifelong New York Yankees fan Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Boston Red Sox hat while shooting the Oscar-winning classic "The Departed," which hit theaters in 2006.

The Martin Scorsese-directed thriller bagged four Oscars. The 50-year-old actor Mark Walhberg, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Sgt. Dignam, also shared a scene with Nicholson. Nicholson played the role of Frank Costello, the mob leader.

"First of all, they wanted me to wear a Red Sox hat, but I said, all things being equal, I don’t want to." - Jack Nicholson

Nicholson was very straight forward about not wanting to wear a Boston Red Sox hat. He also spoke about how his co-star Kristen Dalton, who played the role of his beloved in the movie, sported a Red Sox hat in the film. He said that she did so to hint at a domestic disparity. Dalton also made sure that the Boston fans would be enraged by the fact that the die-hard Yankees fan, Nicholson, refused to wear a Red Sox hat.

BaseballFact @BaseballFact Yankees fan Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in scenes for The Departed. Yankees fan Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in scenes for The Departed.

"Yankees fan Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in scenes for The Departed." - BaseballFact

Mark Wahlberg supports Jack Nicholson not sporting a Red Sox hat

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Lou Adler (L) and Jack Nicholson attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"A lot of fun working with Jack, even though we only had that one scene together. We played golf a bunch together and had been buddies for a while." - Mark Walhberg said.

Wahlberg talks about how fun it was to work with Nicholson despite sharing just one scene with him. He elaborated on how they used to hang out and play golf like "buddies" when the film was being shot.

John Applegate @JohnApp63499667 'Jack can do whatever Jack wants': Mark Wahlberg addresses rumor Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in 'The Departed' yahoo.com/entertainment/… 'Jack can do whatever Jack wants': Mark Wahlberg addresses rumor Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in 'The Departed' yahoo.com/entertainment/…

'Jack can do whatever Jack wants': Mark Wahlberg addresses rumor Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox hat in 'The Departed'

Despite being an actor, this is where Nicholson draws the line and refuses to act just for the sake of acting. Whether it be on screen or in real life, Nicholson remains a true fan of the Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes