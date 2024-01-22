When Madison Bumgarner sold his 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 custom coupe worth $61,635 in the Barrett-Jackson auto auction

Despite having logged a fairly incredible MLB career, free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner also found success in the world of autotrading. When it comes to his wheels, the retired pitcher knows how to ride in style.

After winning three championships over the course of his 11-year career with the San Francisco Giants, the 6-foot-4 left hander wanted to switch it up. In late 2019, he inked a four-year deal worth $85 million with the D-Backs, a divisional foe of his former team.

Just weeks later, Bumgarner made the rounds at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction to sell off one of his most prized possessions. The model in question was a 2018 Ford Shelby GT350. With an estimated value of about $61,635, Madison Bumgarner undoubtedly added a supplementary income boost to his big-time deal with the Diamondbacks.

"This 2018 Ford Shelby GT350, powered by a 5.2-liter V8 Voodoo engine, was custom-built for four-time All Star, three-time World Series Champion and World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner. Selling with No Reserve at our 2020 Scottsdale Auction" - Barrett Jackson

The decked-out ride was custom made for Bumgarner, and boasts a 5.2 liter Voodoo Engine. At the time of the sale, it was claimed that the car had fewer than 450 miles of use.

A first-round draft selection by the San Francisco Giants in 2007, Bumgarner played his first full season with the team in 2010, which was also a World-Series winning year for the team. In Game 4 of that series, Bumgarner took the mound, striking out six members of the Texas Rangers over eight innings to secure a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The best all-around season of Bumgarner's career came in 2014. During the regular season, the North Carolina-native went 18-10 in 33 starts, posting a 2.98 ERA, and registering four complete games.

In the fall, Bumgarner went 2-0, allowing just one earned run over 21 innings, earning the World Series MVP distinction as the Giants bested the Kansas City Royals for their third title in five seasons.

"7 years ago today, Madison Bumgarner came in & pitched 5 scoreless innings to help the @SFGiants win the 2014 World Series" - FOX Sports: MLB

Madison Bumgarner's contributions to the game are immense

Although he has some slick taste in cars, Madison Bumgarner's career far exceeds his skillset as an autotrader. Although his numbers tailed off after joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in his late career, Bumgarner's time with the Giants was nothing short of excellent. The speedy toys that he accrued over the course of his career only speak to the kind of player that he was.

