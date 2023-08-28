USWNT star Mallory Pugh once shared her engagement story and described how she waited a year for Dansby Swanson to propose.

Appearing on the "Snacks" podcast last year, Pugh revealed that she always knew it was coming:

"All of last year I knew it was coming because like we would talk about it all the time and he was like, 'can you please be patient' and I was like, 'I'm not a patient person,' so it was like killing me."

Pugh gave Swanson the credit for going above and beyond to assist with their wedding planning despite his hectic MLB schedule:

"It's probably not at the forefront of his mind I would say. But the fact that he flew in on his off day to be there... I feel like most guys wouldn't do that, in the middle of their season so props to Dansby."

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson's dreamy wedding

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson started dating in 2017, following a chance encounter with Dansby's old teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister.

About a month after Swanson won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves, Pugh and Swanson got engaged. On December 10, 2022, the pair exchanged vows at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

"For the very first time… Mr. and Mrs. Swanson!"

Pugh and Swanson have each excelled in their respective fields. Swanson has been a dominant shortstop in the MLB for many years, even helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021.

Pugh, on the other hand, has already made a name for herself with the US National team at the youthful age of 25, igniting the footballing globe.

The two are still each other's biggest supporters and are frequently seen supporting one another at their respective games.