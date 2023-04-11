Boston Red Sox legend Wade Boggs once had a fling with former mortgage banker Margo Adams, the revelations of which were made in March 1989. Boggs' ex-flame Adams revealed in 1989 that she used former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey to spark jealousy.

As reported by UPI in 1989, Adams disclosed that she used Garvey to fan the flames of jealousy in Boggs.

Adams claimed that she accepted Garvey's invitation to see him in Texas. She revealed the incident happened over the weekend while Debbie Bertucelli, Boggs' wife, was en route to Milwaukee to be with him. Adams was asked to stay in by Boggs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I accepted Steve's offer only to make Wade jealous, and it worked, Boggs said in the Penthouse interview. I told Wade about my date with Steve and he hit the roof. He was upset. He wanted me to cancel my trip with Steve and go to Milwaukee instead. Steve was single at the time, and I felt better about going out with a single man. Steve Garvey is a wonderful man -- smart, very sexy, a great lover. As far as a lover, he's much better than Wade."

When Boggs ended the relationship in 1988, it appeared that Adams sued him for mental suffering and breach of oral contract, requesting $12 million in the settlement. Adams then made the choice to take part in an interview with Penthouse magazine, where she discussed her relationship with Boggs in detail, severely damaging his reputation.

Wade Boggs' wife struggled to accept his infidelity

Wade's greatest concern during his affair with Adams was being discovered by his wife, Debbie. He also said that while his wife was okay with his one-off affairs, she would find it difficult to accept a long-term relationship.

“One-night stands are acceptable, but two-year affairs are not,” said the 12x All-Star.

Despite the ups and downs and the Hall of Famer's widely reported adulterous relationship, Boggs and Debbie Bertucelli are still together. Since dating in 1975, the two have been together for almost 48 years.

Wade Boggs and wife Debbie

The couple married in December 1976. Boggs and Debbie have two children, Meagann and Brett.

Poll : 0 votes