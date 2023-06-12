New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter dated many women during his storied baseball career. Jeter was romantically involved with Mariah Carey between 1997 and 1998, when she was still wed to music mogul Tommy Mottola. Carey once revealed that she jetted off to Puerto Rico in hopes of crossing paths with the MLB star.

As reported in 2020, speaking of her romantic rendezvous with Jeter, Carey said:

"It was the sexiest moment -- without s*x."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carey disclosed that she was in an abusive relationship with her husband and Jeter was like a fresh breath of air for her. An excerpt read:

"That meeting was proof to Carey that she could 'have something beautiful on the other side of the hell that was my marriage.'"

Carey proceeded directly to Tampa, where she and Derek finally had their relationship, after completing the divorce procedure in Dominican Republic to complete it quickly.

"Neither of us had wanted to cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage," she said. "Everything was so new and sweet, down to the smooth texture of his honey-dipped skin. It was how it was supposed to feel."

Mariah revealed in later interviews that Jeter had a significant impact on her life, acting as the impetus for her to leave her violent marriage to Mottola and start a new life of self-discovery.

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey's brief but cute love story

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey had a close relationship, as evidenced by the dedication of two of her songs, "My All" and "The Roof," to him. She declared in the song "My All" that she would sacrifice her life for his touch and would do anything for one more night with him. While everything was going on, "The Roof" recalled a rainy night they had spent together on a rooftop, capturing the intensity and splendor of their meeting.

Mariah and Derek's relationship finally ended despite their intense chemistry. Jeter has four children with Hannah Davis, a model and television personality, with whom he is currently married to. Jeter is known as one of the greatest players in the history of baseball and a lot of the Yankees' success credit belongs to him.

Poll : 0 votes