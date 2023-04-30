In January 2017, former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza landed in hot water for misusing his Twitter profile and putting forward his opinion on women's birth control as a part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

In 2011, President Obama signed the birth control mandate into law as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). However, while Republicans were striving to repeal the ACA under the rule of Donald Trump in 2017, actress Jessica Chastain voiced her opinion on Twitter.

"Birth Control is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force," Chastain wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Next, Matt Garza sparked outrage after he quote-tweeted Jessica's tweet and expressed his stance on birth control inclusion in the Affordable Care Act (ACA):

"It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive..."

Like most men, it seems Matt was not too aware of the importance of birth control in women.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly referred to as Obamacare, states that private health insurance plans must provide recommended preventive services, such as contraception, to patients free of charge.

However, according to current laws, those who are part of a health plan that does not allow contraception due to religious or ethical reasons cannot get access to contraceptive services unless their employer agrees to provide the accommodation.

If the proposed rule is put in place, female participants in plans regulated by the Affordable Care Act would have their birth control costs covered even if their employer has an exemption.

Female Twitter user educated Matt Garza on the importance of birth control in women

Matt Garza #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at AT&T Park on August 23, 2017, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza started a Twitter firestorm with his controversial take on women's birth control, a lady Twitter user was quick to quote-tweet his tweet and drop a little knowledge about the importance of birth control in women.

"It's called endometriosis, Matt. Literally, the only thing keeping me out of the surgery room," the user wrote.

Well, the former MLB pitcher was quick to realize his mistake. He replied with a tweet issuing an apology.

" I apologize to you and others who share your pain... I meant no disrespect..."

Apart from controlling the risk of unintended pregnancy, birth control is also an important part of managing endometriosis. It helps to reduce the severity of endometriosis symptoms, including pain.

Garza made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2006.

Throughout his big league career, he played with the Minnesota Twins (2006–2007), Tampa Bay Rays (2008–2010), Chicago Cubs (2011–2013), and Texas Rangers (2013). For his last season in the MLB, he returned for a second stint with the Milwaukee Brewers (2014–2017).

