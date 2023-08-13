The focus was returned to Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitcher who exposed the entire cheating system in the never-ending Houston Astros cheating saga. Without Fiers stepping up about what he witnessed the Astros doing in 2017, likely, MLB would not have punished the Astros, and none of the ongoing drama we are currently experiencing would have occurred.

Regarding his penalties, Fiers told The Chronicle that he wouldn't be willing to return his World Series ring until the entire 2017 Astros were made to do it.

"I’m not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys. Suspensions, fines — I’m willing to take as much punishment as they do. If they ask me to [return the ring], it’s not the end of the world."

In Fiers' case, he has disclosed to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that he has gotten death threats ever since he became one of the key players in what has grown to be one of the largest scandals in baseball history.

Mike Fiers MLB statistics

Mike Fiers is an American professional baseball pitcher. He's played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics in Major League Baseball (MLB). Fiers has thrown two no-hitters, the most in MLB history (in 2019 and one in 2015).

Fiers re-signed with the Athletics on February 6, 2021, for a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Fiers was placed on the injured list (IL) to open the 2021 season. He was later activated around the end of April, but after two starts, he was returned to the IL on May 9. Fiers was sent to the 60-day injured list with a damaged right elbow on May 21.