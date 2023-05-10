In 2009, former MLB star Manny Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating MLB's drug policy.

Former top baseball agent Scott Boras was accused of concealing Ramirez's doping scandal, but he refuted all claims in 2014 and denied the allegation that he asked Tony Bosch, the creator of Biogenesis, to assist him in hiding Manny's scandal.

Boras said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have never met Tony Bosch. I have never talked to Tony Bosch. I have never been to his office or conducted any meetings with him"

Boras continued:

"In 2009, we received notice of a positive drug test for Manny Ramirez. It was while investigating that matter we learned about Tony Bosch for the first time. We were told he was a doctor treating Ramirez. One of our staff attorneys reached out to Bosch to obtain his medical records, like we would with any doctor."

Ramirez was one of his generation's most productive hitters. Throughout his career, he was selected as an All-Star 12 times and won two World Series championships.

Manny Ramirez's career was marred by PED usage

Manny Ramirez received a 50-game penalty in 2009 after testing positive for a prohibited drug. He later acknowledged taking human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), which is frequently utilised by athletes to boost testosterone production following the use of anabolic drugs.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 1

Ramirez received a second 100-game suspension in 2011 for violating the league's drug policy. He opted to leave the game rather than serve the sentence, but after he requested reinstatement, the punishment was later lowered to 50 games.

According to reports, the medication he was discovered to have taken was testosterone, a PED.

Since 2017, Ramirez has not garnered enough votes to meet the 75% requirement to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. Over the years, his vote totals have gradually risen.

If Ramirez receives at least 5% of the vote each year, he can stay on the ballot for up to 10 years.

Poll : 0 votes