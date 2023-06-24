In February 2020, an MLB executive outright dismissed the excuse put forth by Houston Astros player Jose Altuve regarding the mysterious jersey-ripping incident during a crucial 2019 playoff game.

Five years ago, the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal tarnished the team's reputation and called into question the integrity of the game itself.

The Astros were alleged to have devised a sophisticated system during their 2017 championship-winning season to decode opposing teams' signs and relay the information to their batters in real-time. This provided them with a significant competitive advantage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amidst the investigation, one incident that received attention was the game-winning home run hit by Jose Altuve during the 2019 American League Championship Series.

As Altuve crossed home plate against the New York Yankees, he seemed to display an unusual level of urgency and signaled to his teammates not to rip off his jersey, which raised suspicions among fans and players alike.

The explanation offered by Altuve was that he was shy and didn't want his jersey ripped off, as it revealed a hidden tattoo that he had promised his wife he wouldn't show in public. However, this explanation was met with skepticism by many who believed it was a deliberate attempt to hide evidence of the alleged sign-stealing operation.

The Washington Post brought an additional layer of scrutiny to Altuve's explanation when an MLB executive, who chose to remain anonymous, dismissed it as nonsense.

"You’re covering up and holding your shirt closed when you hit a homer to win the pennant?” the executive questioned. “Who ever hit a home rjvj nun to win the pennant and goes to the clubhouse and 20 seconds later comes out in a different shirt? No. You celebrate with your teammates.”

The fallout from the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to reverberate throughout MLB. Years later, players, fans, executives, and analysts still engage in heated debates over the appropriate punishment for the team and its players.

Rob Manfred's second thoughts on the Houston Astros players' immunity in sign-stealing scandal

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers

The controversy resulted in the suspension and subsequent firing of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, as well as a significant fine and loss of draft picks for the organization.

Reflecting on his tenure as Major League Baseball commissioner in a recent interview with Time Magazine, Rob Manfred acknowledged his major regret revolves around the sign-stealing scandal.

The commissioner's regret lies in the perception that the punishments handed down to the team were not severe enough to deter future infractions or adequately address the damage caused.

"Starting with, I'm not going to punish anybody, maybe not my best decision ever," Manfred said. "Once we gave players immunity, it puts you in a box as to what exactly you were going to do in terms of punishment. I might have gone about the investigative process without that grant of immunity and see where it takes us.

"There have been times, particularly in times of pressure, when I look back, taking a little more time might have led to a different outcome."

Commissioner Manfred's sensational interview with Time Magazine was published on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes