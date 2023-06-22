Amidst the backdrop of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, Jose Altuve's walk off home run during the 2019 American League Championship Series (ALCS) propelled the team into the World Series.

In 2020, an MLB Executive spoke up about Jose Altuve’s questionable gesture post walk off home run. After hitting the homer, the player was seen signaling his teammates, requesting them not to rip off his jersey as is a common practice in baseball.

Instead of risking his jersey being ripped off, he went straight to the clubhouse and when he came out next, he was seen in a different shirt.

The walk off home run hit by Altuve in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees has stirred debate among fans and players, particularly due to his celebratory gesture of clutching his jersey tightly to his body. The possibility of a hidden buzzer being present underneath his jersey could not be completely shrugged off.

The MLB executive had said:

“You’re covering up and holding your shirt closed when you hit a homer to win the pennant. Who ever hit a home run to win the pennant and goes to the clubhouse and 20 seconds later comes out in a different shirt? No. You celebrate with your teammates.”

Despite Altuve’s efforts to waive of the accusations later on by saying that his wife had asked him not to let his jersey be ripped off by teammates, speculation remains to this date about his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal overshadowed their championship win

The Houston Astros' triumph in the 2017 World Series was marred by the dark cloud of their sign-stealing scandal. An in-depth investigation ultimately revealed the team's involvement in a meticulously planned sign-stealing scheme throughout their championship campaign.

Consequences swiftly followed, with the Astros facing substantial fines, penalties to their draft picks, and suspensions. The revelation of their illicit actions sparked a wave of indignation and stirred discussions on the principles of fair competition and ethical behavior within the realm of baseball.

