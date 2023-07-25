In his autobiography, "Juiced," Jose Canseco discussed the high infidelity rate among baseball players at the time. However, he singled out Roger Clemens as a lone outlier.

Canseco stated that Clemens had never had an extramarital affair despite the well-known Mindy McCready story. Canseco recalled many times when he had witnessed stunning women encircling Clemens, providing him with many opportunities for immoral behavior. He said:

"He's one of the very few players I know who never cheated on his wife. I was amazed by him, to be honest. His wife must be proud of him. You see all these other guys—oh my god, every chance they got, they would be hitting the strip clubs."

From Jose Canseco's book

He said that the discovery of Clemens' faithfulness stands out in baseball, where infidelity is infamous. While on the road, several players dabbled in extramarital romances and strip clubs, but Canseco claimed that Clemens stood out as a rock of loyalty.

All about Jose Canseco's book - 'Juiced'

Jose Canseco published 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big' in 2005 as his account of using steroids in Major League Baseball. The autobiographical book centers on the former Yankees player Canseco's time as a big league player, his marriages, his daughter, and off-field situations, including his pub fight in 2001.

The book focuses primarily on anabolic steroids and draws on Canseco's experiences. He claims to have been the first to use steroids in baseball and lists current colleagues Mark McGwire, Jason Giambi, Rafael Palmeiro, Juan González, and Ivan Rodriguez as fellow users. When Bud Selig decided that the league needed to be cleaned up, he also thought baseball blackballed him.

One of Juiced's central tenets is that using steroids is not inherently evil as long as the user is under a doctor's supervision and the dosages are small. Canseco thinks that steroids not only make baseball better but also make people healthier and live longer and that more study has to be done on the subject.

