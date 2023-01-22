In a 2017 interview with Cincinnati.com, Gaylord Perry stated that Pete Rose shouldn't be accepted into the Hall of Fame because of his gambling past.

“Pete did the worst thing possible, worse than steroids,’’ Perry said. “He put money on games, win or lose. He’s paying the price.’’

While Pete retired as a player in 1986, he had also already been managing the Cincinnati Reds since 1984. The Reds' outfielder is believed to have started gambling around the time he started managing the team.

Rose made bets on the Cincinnati Reds. After his gambling past was revealed, he was permanently banned from the game. However, in 2022, Pete Rose appealed the decision on his ban from the Hall of Fame.



Seeing this, Gaylord Perry, the San Francisco Giants legend, commented that, even more than steroid usage, what Rose did was worse. He expressed his displeasure at Rose by saying that he put money into the game and tarnished its meaning. He stated that Rose was paying his dues because of the mistake he made.

When Pete Rose appealed his Hall of Fame eligibility

In a letter to the MLB's commissioner, Peter Rose appealed his case for eligibility for Hall of Fame induction.



"Despite my many mistakes, I am so proud of what I accomplished as a baseball player," Rose stated.

Pete Rose started off by saying how sorry he was for his mistakes and that he did regret them. But he also stated that he took pride in his accomplishments as a player.

"I am the hit king, and it is my dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Like all of us, I believe in accountability. I am 81 years old and know that I have been held accountable and that I hold myself accountable. I write now to ask for another chance," Rose wrote.

He went on to name one of his accomplishments, which is being considered the Hit King. Rose then stated that it was his dream to be a part of the Hall of Fame. The former Reds manager believes he has held himself accountable for his actions.

Pete Rose went on to plead for another chance to be admitted into the Hall of Fame. Now, we have to wait and see if he will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

