When MLB Pitcher Justin Verlander's heartwarming move to future wife Kate Upton left her blushing

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander's wife, once had a fangirl moment with the pitcher. A video surfaced on TikTok showing Verlander giving the match ball to his then-fiancée. Upton's expression upon receiving the ball was priceless as she blushed and smiled at her fiancé.

Upton is well known for appearing three times on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which cemented her position as a leading model in the business.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, in December 2022, Verlander made news by agreeing to a lucrative two-year, $86.7 million deal with the New York Mets, which included a vesting option for 2025 worth $35 million.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

Supermodel Kate Upton and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander's relationship experienced highs and lows before a happy and fulfilling marriage. While working together on an MLB 2K12 commercial in 2012, rumors of their romantic involvement began circulating.

They kept their relationship a secret until their first public appearance together in January 2013. Later, their admirers were shocked when Kate briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

In 2014, Justin and Kate decided to go on a vacation in the Bahamas. As their bond became more robust, they engaged in May 2016. The proposal, which took place before a Met Gala event, was a testament to their enduring love and commitment to one another.

The pair got married in Tuscany, Italy, only three days after Justin and the Houston Astros' dramatic triumph in the MLB World Series on Nov. 4, 2017. They had even more cause to rejoice after the birth of their first child, a daughter named Genevieve, in 2018.