Former MLB star Yasiel Puig, who last played with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019, had an illustrious MLB career. Unfortunately, his storied baseball career was plagued with sexual assault allegations.

After receiving no offers from MLB teams, Puig signed a contract with El Guila de Veracruz of the Mexican League on April 21, 2021.

According to ESPN, MLB detectives had a conversation with a woman who accused Puig of sexually assaulting her in the months before he signed with El Guila de Veracruz in October 2018, during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Puig denied the claims and referred to them as "false and vicious." In the end, the woman filed a lawsuit. Teams who reportedly indicated interest in Puig this spring took the claims into consideration while making their choices.

The front-office source told ESPN:

"Nobody wants the headache"

Puig once again made news in November 2022, but this time for the wrong reasons. He acknowledged lying to federal law enforcement about bets he placed with an illegal sports betting operation and modified his plea to not guilty later that month.

Yasiel Puig not allowed to rejoin MLB

Puig apparently wasn't allowed to rejoin MLB due to a number of legal concerns. He has spent his entire big league career with the Cleveland Guardians (2019), Cincinnati Reds (2019), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-2018).

Puig previously competed for Cuba's national baseball team, collecting a bronze medal at the 2008 World Junior Baseball Championship. He left Cuba in 2012 and signed a $72 million, seven-year deal with the Dodgers.

On June 3, 2013, he debuted in the MLB. In 104 games and 19 home runs in 2013, Puig hit.319 and was chosen by Baseball America for their annual "All-Rookie team".

Before the 2019 season began, the Dodgers moved Puig to the Reds, then at the trade deadline that year, the Reds dealt Puig to the Indians.

