In August 1969, Morganna Roberts -- Morganna the Kissing Bandit -- became the talk of the town after she rushed onto the field at Crosley Field and kissed former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose.

Apparently, 54 years ago, Morganna was attending the MLB game with two of her friends. In a USA Today interview in October 2019, she revealed the true story of her crazy encounter with Pete Rose.

“It seemed like all the Reds were looking our way and spittin’ tobacco, which was a compliment back in those days,’’ Morganna narrated. “Now they chew bubble gum or sunflower seeds. But they all seemed to notice me and my two girlfriends, except for Pete.’’

Morganna recalled how she was tempted by her friend's "double-dirty dare" and, as a result, sprinted towards Rose on the field.

“I remember at the time he was doing commercials for ballpark franks. I ran up to him and said, ‘Pete Rose, I buy your hotdogs.’ And he turned to me, and I remember exactly what he said, ‘You crazy blanking broad.’ But he used a big word, ‘Are you out of your blanking mind?’"

“And then I gave him a kiss on the cheek and I ran off and that was about it for that romantic moment.’’

This act on the baseball diamond quickly caught media attention. Morganna continued to make appearances at various MLB games, targeting players like Johnny Bench, Nolan Ryan, George Brett, Steve Garvey, and Cal Ripken, Jr.

Over the years, her behavior garnered both admiration and criticism, with some people finding her antics entertaining while others viewed her actions as inappropriate.

Morganna Roberts, whose Kissing Bandit career started with Pete Rose, retired in 2000

Morganna the Kissing Bandit approaching Nolan Ryan.

Morganna Roberts put an end to her career as the Kissing Bandit in 2000. The former exotic dancer revealed that she had been arrested on 19 occasions for trespassing onto MLB fields without permission.

“It was fun, but there’s a time and place for everything, I think,’’ Roberts said. “You know, sometimes the rent-a-cops get a little carried away. That’s just part of it. That and the jail is just part of it.’’

Currently, 76-year-old Morganna lives in Ohio and no longer displays interest to appear for interviews.

